Zyroam Allen, 18 (06.10.05) of Hackney, has been sentenced to 4 years imprisonment at Wood Green Crown Court on Thursday, 5 October for raping a woman, sexually assaulting seven women, and exposing himself to another.

The ten offences took place in and around the Hackney Marshes area in June 2022 and officers from various teams across the Met worked together to identify and prevent him from causing further harm.

Detectives worked tirelessly to catch Allen and analysed more than 400 hours of CCTV, took tens of statements and carried out detailed forensic testing as part of the investigation.

The judge has lifted Allen’s anonymity as he turned 18 the following day (Friday, 6 October).

One of the victim-survivors said: “I no longer run along the canal as I do not feel safe. I won’t even go for a walk if I am by myself as I find it too stressful. It makes me really angry that I can’t enjoy the area I live in now. This person has taken that away from me and I do not think I will ever get this back.”

Speaking of the police investigation she said she was: “really pleased with how seriously the police dealt with the case. I feel like I’ve been kept in the loop and this has given people in the community a more positive feeling about the police.”

The victims were either walking or jogging in broad daylight when they were approached by the teenager who was often on a bicycle and grabbed their buttocks from behind, or touched their genitals/breasts, often making inappropriate comments before riding off. He also raped one of the women, leaving her scared for her life and exposed himself to another at her place of work.

After detectives established a predator was operating in the area, proactive policing patrols were increased. Officers released an e-fit to the media and multiple women came forward to report similar events happening to them.

Allen was arrested on 22 June following a breach of bail for an unrelated offence and six of the victims positively identified him in an ID procedure. A substantial amount of forensic tests were then carried out that then positively linked him to another offence.

He was charged on 24 June 2022 for two offences, and in October 2022 for a further seven. He pleaded guilty to one count of rape, one count of indecent exposure and seven counts of sexual assault at Wood Green Crown Court in December 2022.

Detective Constable Kate Robins of CID Central East said: “I’d like to praise the strength and bravery of all the women who reported these crimes to the police.

“We took every single report extremely seriously which led to the offences being linked.

“The dedication of the many officers who worked on the case is a credit to the Met. Without this collective effort we would not have achieved justice for the victims.

“I understand the perpetrator has expressed remorse for his actions and I hope he will get the rehabilitation he clearly needs.

“Every woman has the right to go about her life without the fear of being sexually assaulted. The Met is more focused than ever in targeting those who harm women and girls and other vulnerable members of society”

As part of A New Met for London plan, we’re doing more to build trust with and support our communities with issues that impact them the most. We are putting more people and focus into the teams protecting women and children from violence and we’re going after predatory men who commit those crimes. To read more about our plans to tackle violence against women and girls read A New Met for London.

Breakdown of crimes:

08/06/2022 sexual assault, Homerton Road

08/06/2022 sexual assault, Daubeney Road

08/06/2022 – sexual assault, Homerton Road

10/06/2022 sexual assault, Homerton Road

10/06/2022 sexual assault, Chatsworth road

11/06/2022 Rape, Hackney Marshes

15/06/2022 – indecent exposure, Elderfield Road

16/06/2022 sexual assault, Clifden Road

21/06/2022 sexual assault, Hackney Marshes