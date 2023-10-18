Police are appealing for witnesses and information following a serious road traffic collision in London Colney.

At around 7.30pm on Saturday 14 October, a black Land Rover Discovery Sport and a pedestrian were involved in a collision on Hardwicke Place. At the time of writing the pedestrian remains in hospital with serious injuries.

PC Boris Kahn from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Serious Collisions Unit, said: “I am appealing to anyone who has witnessed this collision to come forward with information.

“If you were driving in the area at the time and have dashcam footage that may support our investigation please contact me. I would also like to ask any local residents to check any CCTV or doorbell camera footage they may have to see if it has captured anything”