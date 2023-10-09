Officers are appealing for witnesses and information following a serious assault which occurred in Hatfield.

The incident took place between 10am and 11am on Wednesday (4 October) on Hatfield Avenue.

The victim sustained a significant wound to his back from a machete in an underpass. Any further information as to how he received it is unknown.

PC Philip Jowett, from Welwyn Hatfield Local Crime Unit said: “I am appealing to anyone who was in any of the surrounding areas, namely Hatfield Avenue, Manor Road, Wellfield Road and Birchwood Avenue which all lead to the underpass and saw anything unusual to get in touch.

“If you saw anyone acting suspiciously, please contact me as you might hold vital information to assist with our investigation.

“I want to stress this is an isolated incident and the wider public are not at risk.”

Anyone with information can contact PC Jowett.

