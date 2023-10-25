Police are appealing for witnesses, information and dash cam footage following a robbery in Hertford.

The incident occurred at around 3.50pm on Monday (23 October), on Claud Hamilton Way at the junction with Mill Road.

It is reported that a group of three teenage boys were walking along the road when they were approached by two other teenage boys. One of the three teenagers was then grabbed before a mobile phone and a black Trapstar bag were taken.

The phone was returned before the suspects made off with the bag.

Detective Constable Clare Halfpenny, from the Local Crime Unit, said: “Our enquiries are continuing, and we are appealing for anyone with information to please get in touch.

“If you were in the area at the time and saw what happened, please email me. Additionally, if you were driving in the area and have a dash cam fitted, please check it as you may have recorded some crucial footage to assist our investigation.”

You can also report information online, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/84768/23.

Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form (opens in new window).

*A 14-year-old boy from Greater London was arrested on suspicion of robbery, and a 15-year-old boy from Enfield was arrested on suspicion of robbery and possession of a Class B drug. Both have since been released on police bail while enquiries continue.