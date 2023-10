What can you expect at this year’s Hoddesdon Loves Christmas?

🎄Food, crafts and charity stalls

🎄Festive fun fair attractions

🎄Arena entertainments from 11am

🎄Lighting of the Christmas tree

🎄Giant snow globe

🎄Street entertainers

4:45pm 🎅🏻 Father Christmas Parade

6:10pm 🎇Fireworks finale

📍 Hoddesdon Town Centre

🗓 Saturday 25th November

