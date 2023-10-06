† DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT – FUNERAL

Stavros Aresti Korkou

(from Rizokarpasso, Cyprus)

17/7/1929 – 13/9/2023

It is with great sadness that we announce the loss of our beloved father and grandfather, who passed away on the 13th September 2023, aged 94. He leaves behind his 3 children, Aristos, Vasos & Maria, two grandsons, Louis & Harry and daughter-in-law Catherine. Born in Rizokarpasso, Stavros immigrated to England in the early 50’s. He worked at various jobs before starting his own shoe repair business in December 1964. He finally retired in 2012.

The funeral service will be held on Thursday, 12th October 2023, at 11am at the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of St. Andrew, Kentish Town Road, London NW1 9QA, followed by the burial, at the Islington and St Pancras Cemetery, High Road, East Finchley, London N2 9AG at 1pm. The wake will take place from 2.30pm at St Katherine’s Church, Friern Barnet Lane, London N20 0NL.

If you would like to send flowers, please have them delivered to Demetriou & English Funeral Directors, 131-133 Myddleton Road, London N22 8NG to arrive by 8am on Thursday 12th October. Alternatively, a Donation Box will be available on the day for the British Heart Foundation.

† ΑΓΓΕΛΙΑ ΘΑΝΑΤΟΥ – ΚΗΔΕΙΑ

Σταύρος Αρέστη Κόρκου

(από το Ριζοκάρπασο, Κύπρος

Με μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε το θάνατο του πολυαγαπημένου μας πατέρα και παππού, ο οποίος απεβίωσε στις 13 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023, σε ηλικία 94ων ετών. Καταλείπει τα 3 παιδιά του, Άριστο, Βάσο & Μαρία, τους 2 εγγονούς του Λούι & Χάρη και τη νύμφη του Catherine.

Ο Σταύρος, είχε μεταναστεύσει στην Αγγλία από τη γενέτειρα του Ριζοκάρπασο στις αρχές της δεκαετίας του ‘50. Άσκησε διάφορα επαγγέλματα προτού δημιουργήσει τη δική του επιχείρηση επιδιόρθωσης παπουτσιών, τον Δεκέμβριο του 1964. Το 2012 αφυπηρέτησε.

Η κηδεία θα τελεστεί την Πέμπτη, 12 Οκτωβρίου 2023, στις 11πμ από τον καθεδρικό ναό Αποστόλου Ανδρέα, Kentish Town Road, London NW1 9QA. Θα ακολουθήσει η ταφή στο κοιμητήριο Islington and St Pancras, High Road, East Finchley, London N2 9AG στη 1μμ. Η παρηγοριά θα δοθεί στις 2.30μμ αίθουσα εκδηλώσεων της εκκλησίας της Αγίας Αικατερίνης, Friern Barnet Lane, London N20 0NL.

Λουλούδια μπορούν να αποστέλλονται στο Demetriou & English Funeral Directors, 131-133 Myddleton Rd, London N22 8NG μέχρι τις 8πμ της Πέμπτης 12 Οκτωβρίου. Επίσης, θα γίνονται εισφορές εις μνήμην του για το British Heart Foundation

