† DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT – FUNERAL

Pavlos Vasili

(From Ayios Andronicos of Karpasia, Cyprus)

8.1.1938 – 2.10.2023

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, who died on the 2nd of October 2023, at the age of 85.

He leaves behind his wife Lambriani, children Sophia, Vasili & Panayioti, son-in-law Vasili, grandchildren Maria & Pavlo, great-grandchildren Sophia, Sienna & Leonidas, and many relatives and friends. Pavlis with his wife came to England in 1959 for a better life.

His funeral will take place on the 24th of October 2023, at 1.00pm at the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Dormition of the mother of God, Wood Green, Trinity Road, London N22 8LB and the burial at New Southgate Cemetery & Crematorium, Brunswick Park Road, N11 1JJ, at 2.30pm.

“Pavlis was an exceptional soul, who put others before himself. If Pavli could help in any way he was there. His House was always open for friends and family, especially those who were going through difficult time. Apure heart of gold”

Παύλος Βασίλης

Άγιος Ανδρόνικος, Καρπασία

8.1.1938 – 2.10.2023

Με μεγάλη μας θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο του αγαπημένου μας συζύγου, πατέρα, παππού και προπάππου, ο οποίος απεβίωσε στις 2 Οκτωβρίου 2023, σε ηλικία 85 ετών. Καταλείπει τη σύζυγό του Λαμπριανή, τα παιδιά του Σοφία, Βασίλη & Παναγιώτη, τον γαμπρό του Βασίλη, τα εγγόνια του Μαρία & Παύλο, τα δισέγγονα του Σοφία, Σιένα & Λεωνίδα, καθώς και πολλούς συγγενείς και φίλους. Ο Παυλής μας, ήρθε στην Αγγλία το 1959 με τη σύζυγο του Λαπριανή, για μια καλύτερη ζωή.

Η κηδεία του θα γίνει στις 24 Οκτωβρίου 2023, στη 1μμ από τον καθεδρικό ναό Κοιμήσεως της Θεοτόκου, Wood Green, Trinity Road, London N22 8LB και η ταφή στο κοιμητήριο του New Southgate, Brunswick Park Road, N11 1JJ, στις 2.30μμ.

«Ο Παυλής ήταν μια εξαιρετική ψυχή, που έβαζε τους άλλους πάνω από τον εαυτό του. Αν ο Παυλής μπορούσε να βοηθήσει με οποιονδήποτε τρόπο θα το έκανε. Το σπίτι του ήταν πάντα ανοιχτό για φίλους και συγγενείς, ειδικότερα για όσους περνούσαν δύσκολες στιγμές. Ήταν άνθρωπος με καρδιά από χρυσάφι»

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family

Poem

Forget – Me – Not

A golden heart stop beating,

Hard working hands at rest.

It broke our hearts to see you go.

God only takes the best.

They say that memories are Golden,

Well maybe that is true,

But we never wanted memories,

We only wanted you.

Your life was love and labour,

Your love for your family true,

You did your best for all of us,

We will always remember you.

We sat beside your bedside,

Our hearts were crushed and sore,

We did our duty to the end,

Till we could do no more.

In tears we watched you sinking,

We watched you fade away,

And though our hearts were breaking,

We knew you could not stay.

Our lips cannot speak how we loved you,

Our hearts cannot tell you what to say,

But God only knows how we miss you,

In your home that is lonely today.