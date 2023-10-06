† DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT – FUNERAL

Paraskevou Apostolopoulos

(from Psematimenos, Larnaca)

10.04.1934 – 12.09.2023

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother Paraskevou Apostolopoulos that died on the 12 September 2023 at the age of 89. She will be dearly missed by her husband George, daughters Leah, Helen and Peny, 10 grandchildren 26 great grandchildren, family and many friends.

The funeral will be held on Thursday 12 October 2023, 1pm at the Greek Orthodox Church of St. Cosmas & St. Damian, 1 Gordon House Road, London NW5 1LN. Followed by the burial at Islington & Camden Cemetery and Crematorium, 278 High Rd, East Finchley, London N2 9AG and the wake will be held at the hall of St. Cosmas & St. Damian Church. Flowers are welcomed as well as donations for the Heart Foundation. For further information contact Demetriou & English Funeral Directors Ltd 0208 889 9888

† ΑΓΓΕΛΙΑ ΘΑΝΑΤΟΥ – ΚΗΔΕΙΑ

Παρασκευού Αποστολοπούλου

(από τον Ψεματιμένο, Λάρνακα)

Με μεγάλη μας θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο της αγαπημένης μας συζύγου, μητέρας, γιαγιάς και προγιαγιάς, η οποία απεβίωσε στις 12 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 σε ηλικία 89 ετών. Καταλείπει το σύζυγo της Γιώργο, τις κόρες της Λία, Ελένη & Πένυ, 10 εγγόνια, 26 δισέγγονα, οικογένεια και πολλούς φίλους.

Η κηδεία θα τελεστεί την Πέμπτη 12 Οκτωβρίου 2023, στη 1μμ από τον Ελληνικό Ορθόδοξο Ναό των Αγίου Κοσμά & Αγίου Δαμιανού, 1 Gordon House Road, London NW5 1LN. Θα ακολουθήσει η ταφή στο Islington & Camden Cemetery and Crematorium, 278 High Rd, East Finchley, London N2 9AG και η παρηγοριά θα δοθεί στην αίθουσα εκδηλώσεων της εκκλησίας των Αγίου Κοσμά & Αγίου Δαμιανού. Λουλούδια είναι ευπρόσδεκτα ως επίσης και εισφορές για το Heart Foundation. Για περισσότερες πληροφορίες επικοινωνήστε με Demetriou & English Funeral Directors Ltd στο 0208 889 9888.

