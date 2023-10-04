Niki Christodoulou

Ayios Theodoros, Karpasia

25/1/1930 -10/9/2023

It is with great sadness, and a heavy heart that we announce the death of our beloved and wonderful mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, Niki Christodoulou, who sadly passed away peacefully, on Sunday 10th September, at the age of 93. She leaves behind one daughter Chriso, two grandchildren Nick and Andrea, three great grandchildren Sophie, James and Hugo, and son in law Robert. Niki was born in Ayios Theodoros, Karpasias in Cyprus. She then married her beloved husband Andreas and began a new life in London. She was a hard-working lady, with a heart of gold, who took pride in her family and in everything she did and always helped others.

She will be forever missed by us, our sweet Angel.

The funeral took place at St Katerinas Church in whetstone on the 2nd of October. she was then laid to rest with her one true love Andreas at St Sophias section in New Southgate, followed by a small reception

Νίκη Χριστοδούλου

(από Άγιο Θεόδωρο Καρπασίας)

Με μεγάλη θλίψη και βαριά καρδιά ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο της αγαπημένης και υπέροχης μητέρα, γιαγιάς και προγιαγιάς, Νίκης Χριστοδούλου που δυστυχώς απεβίωσε ειρηνικά, την Κυριακή 10 Σεπτεμβρίου, σε ηλικία 93 ετών.

Καταλείπει μια κόρη Χρύσω, δύο εγγόνια, Nick και Andrea, τρία δισέγγονα Sophie, James και Hugo, και ο γαμπρό Robert. Η Νίκη γεννήθηκε στο άγιο Θεόδωρο Καρπασίας στην Κύπρο. Στη συνέχεια παντρεύτηκε τον αγαπημένο της σύζυγο Ανδρέα και ξεκίνησε μια νέα ζωή στο Λονδίνο. Ήταν μια πολύ εργατική κυρία, με χρυσή καρδιά, που περηφανευόταν για την οικογένειά της και για ό,τι έκανε και πάντα βοηθούσε.

Θα μας λείψει πολύ ο γλυκός μας άγγελος.

Η κηδεία της τελέστηκε στις 2 Οκτωβρίου από τον ιερό ναό Αγίας Αικατερίνης στο Barnet και τάφηκε σε οικογενειακό τάφο στο section “ Αγίας Σοφίας “ του κοιμητήριο New Southgate, μαζί με τον Ανδρέα, που ήταν η μεγάλη αγάπη της ζωή της.

