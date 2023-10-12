† DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT – FUNERAL

GEORGE SOCRATOUS GEORGIOU

(from ‘Shia’ of Nicosia, Cyprus)

(Born on 02.02.59 Shia, Nicosia Cyprus)

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the death of our beloved George who left us, aged 64, on the morning of Thursday 5th October at the North London Hospice, Barnet after a long battle with his health.

He leaves behind his three children Michael, Stephanie & Sofia, his daughter-in-law Gillian, son-in-law Andros and three grandchildren Lily, Christopher & Thomas. He also leaves his mother Christina Socratous, siblings Michael, Koulla, Lisa and brothers-in-law Mihalis & Nicolas and very dear friends. George was born in ‘Shia’ and came to London aged 1 year. He worked for many years as a Printer.

The funeral service will take place at the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Dormition of the Mother of God, Wood Green, Trinity Road, London N22 8LB on the 19th October 2023 at 10am. He will be laid to rest at the New Southgate Cemetery & Crematorium, Brunswick Park Road, New Southgate N11 1JJ. The wake will be held at the Penridge Suite, 470 Bowes Road Arnos Grove, N11 1NL. A donation box will be in the church for donations to the North London Hospice, Woodside Park

† ΑΓΓΕΛΙΑ ΘΑΝΑΤΟΥ – ΚΗΔΕΙΑ

Γιώργος Σωκράτους Γεωργίου

(από τη Σιά Λευκωσίας, Κύπρος)

Με βαριά καρδιά ανακοινώνουμε το θάνατο του αγαπημένου μας Γιώργου, ο οποίος απεβίωσε τα ξημερώματα της Πέμπτης, 5 Οκτωβρίου στο North London Hospice στο Barnet, σε ηλικία 64ων ετών και ύστερα από μια δύσκολη μάχη για τη ζωή, λόγω προβλημάτων υγείας που αντιμετώπιζε τα τελευταία χρόνια.

Καταλείπει τα τρια παιδιά του Μιχάλη, Στεφανία & Σοφία, τη νύϕη του Gillian, τον γαμπρό του Άντρο, τα τρια εγγόνια του Λίλη, Χριστόφορο & Θωμά, τη μητέρα του Χριστίνα Σωκράτους, τα αδέλφια του Μιχάλη, Κούλλα, Μηλίτσα, Λίζα και τους γαμπρούς του Μιχάλη & Νικόλα και καλούς φίλους. Ο Γιώργος γεννήθηκε στο χωριό Σιά και είχε μεταναστεύσει στο ΗΒ σε ηλικία ενός έτους. Για πολλά χρόνια εργάστηκε σκληρά σε διάφορα επαγγέλματα στο Λονδίνο, αλλά στην παροικία έγινε γνωστός ως τυπογράφος.

Η κηδεία του θα τελεστεί στις 19 Οκτωβρίου 2023 στις 10πμ από τον καθεδρικό ναό Κοιμήσεως της Θεοτόκου, Wood Green, Trinity Road, London N22 8LB. Θα ακολουθήσει η ταφή στο κοιμητήριο New Southgate, Brunswick Park Road, New Southgate N11 1JJ. H παρηγοριά θα δοθεί αμέσως μετά στο Penridge Suite, 470 Bowes Road, Arnos Grove N11 1NL. Αντί λουλουδιών, θα γίνονται εισφορές για το North London Hospice, Woodside Park.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family

