† DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT – FUNERAL

Demetrios Constantinou

(from Kato Dikomo of Nicosia, Cyprus)

25/8/1939 – 2/10/23

It is with sadness that we announce the death of our beloved father and grandfather, who passed away in the early hours of Monday, 2nd of October 2023, aged 84. Demetris, the youngest of 6 children, when he was 20 years of age, he decided to move to England and met his late wife and lived in West London. He had “Kalivaki” Restaurant/Kafenio in Shepherds Bush.

He later on retired and became a member of the committee at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox church in Shepherds Bush. He leaves behind his only daughter Constantina, his son-in-law Christakis and his granddaughter Demetra. He also leaves many relatives in London, Cyprus, Greece, America and many friends of his.

The funeral will be on the 25th of October 2023 at 11.30am at the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of St. Nicholas, Shepherd’s Bush, 60 Godolphin Road, London W12 8JW followed by the burial at 1.30pm at Gunnersbury Cemetery, 143 Gunnersbury Avenue, Acton W3 8LE. Flowers can be sent to funeral directors W. Sherry & Sons, 227 Acton Lane, London W4 5DD. There will also be a box at the church if anyone would like to donate money in Demetrios memory for the church.

Poem:

Dear Dad,

As my tears fall, I think back to times long gone

when you would be the strength that my life was built upon.

I remember all the happiness you brought

throughout the years and although they are the sweetest memories, I cannot stop the tears.

You were always my protector; my advisor and my guide and life could never be the same.

I’d like to thank you for caring that I never could repay.

Rest In Peace my sweet precious Dad!

You will forever be in our hearts!

Δημήτριος Κωνσταντίνου

25/8/1939 – 2/10/23

(από το Κάτω Δίκωμο Λευκωσίας, Κύπρος)

Με μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε το θάνατο του αγαπημένου μας πατέρα και παππού, ο οποίος «έφυγε» από τη ζωή τη Δευτέρα, 2 Οκτωβρίου 2023, σε ηλικία 84ων ετών. Ο Δημήτρης, το τελευταίο από τα 6 παιδιά της οικογένειάς του μετανάστευσε στην Αγγλία σε ηλικία 20 ετών.

Εδώ γνώρισε και παντρεύτηκε τη σύζυγό του, με την οποία έζησε μέχρι το θάνατό της στο δυτικό Λονδίνο, ενώ έγινε ιδιαίτερα γνωστός στην παροικία για το εστιατόριο/καφέ “Το Καλιβάκι” που διατηρούσε στο Shepherds Bush. Μετά τη συνταξιοδότησή του έγινε μέλος της Εκκλησιαστικής Επιτροπής του καθεδρικού ναού Αγίου Νικολάου Shepherds Bush.

Καταλείπει τη μοναχοκόρη του Κωνσταντίνα, τον γαμπρό του Χριστάκη και την εγγονή του Δήμητρα, καθώς και πολλούς συγγενείς και φίλους σε Ηνωμένο Βασιλείο, Κύπρο, Ελλάδα και Ηνωμένες Πολιτείες Αμερικής. Η κηδεία θα τελεστεί στις 25 Οκτωβρίου 2023 στις 11.30πμ από τον ελληνορθόξο καθεδρικό ναό Αγίου Νικολάου στο Shepherd’s Bush, 60 Godolphin Road, London W12 8JW και θα ακολουθήσει η ταφή στη 1.30μμ στο κοιμητήριο Gunnersbury, 143 Gunnersbury Avenue, Acton W3 8LE. Λουλούδια μπορούν να αποστέλλονται στο γραφείο τελετών W. Sherry & Sons, 227 Acton Lane, London W4 5DD, ενώ, όσοι επιθυμούν μπορούν να κάνουν εισφορές εις μνήμην του στη διάρκεια της κηδείας για τον ιερό ναό Αγίου Νικολάου.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family

