† DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT – FUNERAL

Christina Sotiri Damianou

(from Dhavlos)

12.01.1929 – 21.09.2023

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Christina Sotiri Damianou, wife of Damiano Sotiri, mother to George, Helen & Tasos, grandmother to Kristina, Mario, Christi, Frankos & Anastasia, great grandmother to Michaela, Alexandros & Christopher. Christina was born in the village of Dhavlos on 12th January 1929 and sadly passed away in England on the 21st September 2023.

Her funeral will take place on the 16th October, at 12 o’clock at the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Nativity of the Mother of God, 305 Camberwell New Road, London, SE5 0TF and the burial will take place at 2pm in Beckenham cemetery, Elmers End Rd, Beckenham BR3 4TD. A wake will be held straight after the funeral at The Graces (Bar Fusion), 1-3 Witham Road, Beckenham SE20 7YA (3 minutes’ walk from the cemetery). In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations in her memory for Stroke UK or Dementia UK.

† ΑΓΓΕΛΙΑ ΘΑΝΑΤΟΥ – ΚΗΔΕΙΑ

Χριστίνα Σωτήρη Δαμιανού

(από τον Δαυλό Αμμοχώστου)

Με μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο της αγαπημένης μας συζύγου, μητέρας, γιαγιάς και προγιαγιάς, η οποία απεβίωσε στις 21 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 στο Λονδίνο σε ηλικία 94 χρονών. Καταλείπει τον σύζυγο της Δαμιανό Σωτήρη, τα παιδιά της Γιώργο, Ελένη & Τάσο, τα εγγόνια της Κριστίνα, Μάριο, Κρίστη, Φράνκο & Αναστασία και τα δισέγγονά της Μιχαέλα, Αλέξανδρο & Χριστόφορο.

Η Χριστίνα γεννήθηκε στο χωριό Δαυλός στις 12 Ιανουαρίου 1929.

Η κηδεία της θα γίνει στις 16 Οκτωβρίου, στις 12:00 από τον καθεδρικό ναό Γενεσίου της Θεοτόκου, Camberwell, 305 Camberwell New Road, London SE5 0TF και η ταφή στις 14:00 στο κοιμητήριο του Beckenham, Elmers End Rd, Beckenham BR3 4TD. Η παρηγοριά θα δοθεί αμέσως μετά στο The Graces (Bar Fusion), 1-3 Witham Road, Beckenham SE20 7YA (3 λεπτά με τα πόδια από το κοιμητήριο). Αντί για λουλούδια, μπορούν να γίνονται εισφορές εις μνήμην της για το Stroke UK ή το Dementia UK.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family

