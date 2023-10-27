† DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT – FUNERAL

Androulla Filis

(from Limassol Cyprus)

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our beloved mother, sister, grandmother and great grandmother Androulla Filis, who peacefully passed away on 13 October 2023, aged 83.

She leaves behind her children, Vaso, Antony, Nico and Elena, grandchildren, Panico and Chrystianna, her great-granddaughter Aariah, her sisters Maroulla and Stavroulla and her daughter in law Koula.

Α beautiful lady inside and out!

The funeral will take place at the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Dormition of the Mother of God, Wood Green, Trinity Road, London N22 8LB, on Thursday, 2nd November 2023 at 1.00pm followed by the burial at New Southgate Cemetery & Crematorium, Brunswick Park Road, New Southgate N11 1JJ.The wake to be held at The Penridge Suite, 470 Bowes Rd, Arnos Grove, London N11 1NL at 3.30p.m

† ΑΓΓΕΛΙΑ ΘΑΝΑΤΟΥ – ΚΗΔΕΙΑ

Αντρούλλα Φίλις

(από την Λεμεσό, Κύπρος)

Είναι με μεγάλη θλίψη που ανακοινώνουμε το θάνατο της πολυαγαπημένης μας μητέρας, αδελφής, γιαγιάς και πρόγιαγιάς μας Αντρούλλας Φίλις, η οποία απεβίωσε τις 13 Οκτωβρίου 2023, σε ηλικία 83 ετών.

Καταλείπει τα παιδιά της Βάσο, Αντώνη, Νίκο και Έλενα, τα εγγόνια της Πανικό και Χριστιάνα, τη δισεγγονή της Άρια, τις αδελφές της Μαρούλλα και Σταυρούλλα και τη νύμφη της Κούλλα.

Ένας υπέροχος άνθρωπος μέσα και έξω!

Η κηδεία θα τελεστεί την Πέμπτη 2 Νοεμβρίου 2023, στη 1 το μεσημέρι από τον καθεδρικό ναό Κοιμήσεως της Θεοτόκου, Wood Green, Trinity Road, London N22 8LB και θα ακολουθήσει η ταφή στο κοιμητήριο New Southgate, Brunswick Park Road, New Southgate N11 1JJ.

Η παρηγοριά θα δοθεί στο The Penridge Suite, 470 Bowes Rd, Arnos Grove, London N11 1NL, στις 3.30μ.μ.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family