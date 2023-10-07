† DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT – FUNERAL

Andreas Colocassides

(from Ayios Memnonas area of Famagusta, Cyprus)

4/11/1928 – 19/9/2023

It is with a heavy heart that we share the news of the death of Andreas Colocassides. He died in his sleep on Tuesday 19 September 2023 aged 94, at Princess Louise Nursing Home in Kensington, London. Andreas was a precocious boy who had an unusual accident when a stone fell from the bell tower of the church he was attending and injured hi, but he quickly recovered. By the time he was 15 he had left home to join the special services of the British Army during the Second World War. Eventually his age was discovered and his father Nikolaos, a senior police officer, demanded that he be discharged. At this time he was present at the only Axis air attack on Cyprus, when an Italian aircraft bombed the port of Larnaca. After the war he came to the UK and became a senior ship’s steward traveling around the world.

Andreas did not marry. He is survived by his sister Panayiota in Cyprus and nephews and nieces in Greece. the UK, France and Canada. His funeral will be held on Monday 16 October 2023 at 10am, at the All-Saints Orthodox Cathedral, Camden Street / Pratt Street, London NW1 0JA and the burial at the Islington & St Pancras Cemetery, 278 High Road, East Finchley, London N2 9AG

† ΑΓΓΕΛΙΑ ΘΑΝΑΤΟΥ – ΚΗΔΕΙΑ

Ανδρέας Κολοκασίδης

(από τη συνοικία Άγιου Μέμνονα της Αμμοχώστου, Κύπρος)

Με βαριά καρδιά ανακοινώνουμε το θάνατο του Ανδρέα Κολοκασίδη, ο οποίος απεβίωσε στον ύπνο του, σε ηλικία 94ων ετών, σε γηροκομείο του Kensington. Ο Ανδρέας, ήταν ένα ζωηρό αγόρι που σε παιδική ηλικία είχε ένα ασυνήθιστο ατύχημα όταν έπεσε πέτρα από το καμπαναριό της εκκλησίας και τον τραυμάτισε. Όμως, γρήγορα αποθεραπεύτηκε και κατά τον Β’ Παγκόσμιο Πόλεμο, σε ηλικία 15 χρόνων εντάχθηκε στον βρετανικό στρατό. Απέκρυψε την πραγματική του ηλικία για να τον δεκτούν, αλλά ο πατέρας του, Νικόλαος, ανώτερος αξιωματικός της Αστυνομίας, ενημέρωσε τις Αρχές ώστε να τον απαλλάξουν. Βίωσε τη μοναδική αεροπορική επίθεση των δυνάμεων του Άξονα στην Κύπρο, όταν ιταλικό αεροσκάφος βομβάρδισε το λιμάνι της Λάρνακας. Μετά το τέλος του πολέμου, ήρθε στο ΗΒ και έγινε ανώτερος διαχειριστής πλοίων, τα οποία ταξίδευαν σε όλο τον κόσμο.

Ο Ανδρέας δεν παντρεύτηκε ποτέ. Καταλείπει την αδελφή του Παναγιώτα στην Κύπρο και τα ανίψια του σε Αγγλία, Κύπρο, Ελλάδα, Γαλλία και Καναδά. Η κηδεία θα τελεστεί τη Δευτέρα 16 Οκτωβρίου 2023, από τον ελληνορθόδοξο καθεδρικό ναό των Αγίων Πάντων, Camden Street/Pratt Street, Λονδίνο NW1 0JA στις 10πμ και θα ακολουθήσει η ταφή στο νεκροταφείο του Islington & St Pancras, 278 High Road, East Finchley London N2 9AG στις 13:00.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family

