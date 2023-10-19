† DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT – FUNERAL

Loizos Kleanthous

(from Larnaca & London)

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Loizos (Louis) Kleanthous on 10th October 2023 at the age of 89. Louis was born in

Anglisides near Larnaca but moved to London in the 1950s to marry his

lifelong partner Anna, start a family and establish a successful ladies tailoring business in New Bond Street, which he kept going well into his 70s. Louis was a renowned tailor to the rich and famous whose clients included the late Queen and her sister Princess Margaret.

Louis will be greatly missed by his sons Kleanthis (Colin) and Harry and grandchildren Sophia, Victoria, Tess and Sam. He will be remembered by family and friends for his endless supply of stories and anecdotes, his good humour, kindness and generous spirit.

The funeral will take place on Monday 23rd October, at 12.30pm, at the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Holy Cross and St Michael, Golders Green Rd, London NW11 8HL. Followed by internment at 2.30pm, at

New Southgate Cemetery, Brunswick Park Rd, London N11 1JJ. Flowers to be sent to Demetriou & English, 131-133 Myddleton Rd, London N22 8NG.

† ΑΓΓΕΛΙΑ ΘΑΝΑΤΟΥ – ΚΗΔΕΙΑ

Λοΐζος Κλεάνθους

(από την Λάρνακα και το Λονδίνο)

Με μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο του Λοΐζου (Λούη) Κλεάνθους στις 10 Οκτωβρίου 2023, σε ηλικία 89 ετών. Ο Λούης γεννήθηκε στις Αγγλισίδες κοντά στη Λάρνακα, αλλά μετακόμισε στο Λονδίνο τη δεκαετία του 1950 για να παντρευτεί την δια βίου σύντροφό του Άννα, και να δημιουργήσει την οικογένεια του ενώ ταυτόχρονα ιδρύει μια επιτυχημένη επιχείρηση γυναικείας ραπτικής στη New Bond Street, την οποία συνέχισε μέχρι τα 70 του. Ο Λούης ήταν ένας διάσημος ράφτης πλουσίων και διάσημων, πελάτες του οποίου ήταν και η αείμνηστη βασίλισσα και η αδερφή της πριγκίπισσα Μαργαρίτα.

Ο Λούις θα λείψει πολύ στους γιους του Κλεάνθη (Κόλιν) & Χάρη και στα εγγόνια του Σοφία, Βικτόρια, Τες & Σαμ. Η οικογένεια και οι φίλοι του θα τον θυμούνται για την ατελείωτη προσφορά του σε ιστορίες και ανέκδοτα, για το καλό του χιούμορ, την ευγένεια και το γενναιόδωρο πνεύμα του.

Η κηδεία θα γίνει τη Δευτέρα 23 Οκτωβρίου, στις 12.30 μ.μ., από τον καθεδρικό ναό Τιμίου Σταυρού και Αρχαγγέλου Μιχαήλ, Golders Green Rd, London NW11 8HL. Θα ακολουθήσει η ταφή στις 2.30 μ.μ., στο New Southgate Cemetery, Brunswick Park Rd, Λονδίνο N11 1JJ. Λουλούδια μπορούν να σταλούν στο

Demetriou & English, 131-133 Myddleton Rd, London N22 8NG.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family

