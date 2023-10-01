We remain fully committed to a Cypriot-led, UN-facilitated comprehensive settlement to reunify the island as a bizonal, bicommunal federation, with political equality for all Cypriots, said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in a press statement for Cyprus’ National Day.

“On behalf of the United States of America, I send our best wishes to the people of the Republic of Cyprus as you celebrate the 63rd anniversary of your nation’s independence”, he said.

Blinken noted that the Republic of Cyprus and the United States are partners in pursuit of a more peaceful and prosperous world and share a commitment to democracy, freedom, and human dignity.

“The bonds between our nations have never been stronger, and we look forward to further deepening the full range of our government-to-government and people-to-people ties in the coming year”, he said.

US State Secretary also said that he is inspired by the possibilities that a reunified Cyprus could open for all its people and the Eastern Mediterranean region.

“The United States believes in the strength and resilience of the Cypriot people and will remain your steadfast partner. I extend my warmest regards and best wishes for another year of continued friendship and deepening cooperation with the Republic of Cyprus”, he said.

The Republic of Cyprus gained its independence from the British Empire in 1960, after a 4-year anti-colonial struggle.

It has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results. The latest round of negotiations, in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively