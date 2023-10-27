The University of Cyprus (UCY) is among the top universities in the Times Higher Education international ranking by scientific field for 2024, which was published on Thursday.

In a press release, UCY says that it is among the leading university institutions worldwide in nine out of a total of eleven scientific fields that are evaluated.

Specifically, the University ranks 201-250 in the fields of education, clinical and health, ranks 301-400 in the field of psychology, ranks 401-500 in the fields of arts and humanities, social sciences, physical sciences and computer science, ranks 501-600 in the field of engineering and ranks 601-800 in the field of business and economics.

It is noted that this success follows the recent inclusion of the University among the 501-600 positions worldwide in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings.

Rector of UCY, Professor Tasos Christofides, said that “we have achieved a lot since the establishment of the University of Cyprus and this is partially reflected in our ranking in all prestigious international rankings.”

“We are aware of the challenges and we are trying to respond to them having absolute confidence in the human resources of the first public academic institution of our country”, he concluded.