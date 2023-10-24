The UK Foreign Office has updated its travel advice to British nationals living or visiting Cyprus, noting the heightened chance of demonstrations relating to the tension in the Middle East.

On the Safety and Security section of the advice the Foreign Office notes that “demonstrations may occur with little or no warning in cities. Events in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories have led to heightened tensions in the region and demonstrations are likely”.

“Avoid any protests, political gatherings, or marches and leave the area if one develops. Local transport routes may be disrupted,” it adds.

Similar advice has been added in recent days for countries such as Turkey and Morocco, with the additional reference to the possibility of demonstrations turning violent.