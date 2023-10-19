The Foreign Office has issued new guidance for anyone travelling to Cyprus. In an update today the government issued a warning to anyone going to the Mediterranean island that the current conflict involving Israel could have an impact.

The new notification said that: “Due to the current situation in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories, the airport operator is advising passengers flying out of Larnaca and Paphos airports to arrive at their terminals at least 3 hours before their flight’s scheduled departure time.”

There are also strict entry requirements around passports with it needing to be issued less than 10 years before the date you enter the country and valid for at least 3 months after the day you plan to leave -check the ‘expiry date’. The Foreign,Commonwealth & Development office has also issued an urgent alert about safety. It said that UK citizens could find themselves targeted for attacks. It warned: “There is a high threat of terrorist attack globally affecting UK interests and British nationals, including from groups and individuals who view the UK and British nationals as targets. You should remain vigilant at all times.”

The government has said that people should make sure their passport is stamped when they both enter Cyprus. This is so border guards will use the passport stamps to check you’re complying with the 90-day visa-free limit for short stays.The Foreign Office added: “If you enter or exit the Schengen area through Cyprus as a visitor, check that your passport is stamped. This will show border guards that you are complying with the 90-day visa-free limit for Cyprus and the separate 90-day visa-free limit for the Schengen area.

“If the relevant entry or exit stamp is not in your passport, border guards will presume you have overstayed your visa-free limit. If you show evidence such as transport tickets to prove when you entered or exited Cyprus, border guards should add the entry or exit date and location in your passport.”