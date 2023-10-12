On Saturday 14th October, Maria launches her third book in the series of The Charlotte Learning Collection. The series helps teach children understand essential life values.

The third book – Charlotte Learns Not to Follow Peer Pressure – is a heart-warming and wonderfully illustrated story. In this story, Charlotte makes the decision to take the advice of her friend and deliberately cause damage to another child’s bicycle, despite sensing it wasn’t the right choice to make! How will Charlotte feel after she carries out the wrong advice? How will she deal with the guilt of hurting another child by her actions? Can she learn from her mistake and make things right again?

The stories in the Collection follow Charlotte along her journey on understanding life values such as forgiveness, sharing, not following wrong advice and life lessons.

The Official Book Launch will take place on Saturday 14th October 2023, at Enfield Town Library 10:00 -12:00pm and Ordnance Unity Centre Library 2:00 -4:00pm. Maria will be reading extracts from the story and signing copies for individuals.

There will be craft activities for ages 5-12, with prizes for winners! Please call the library if you wish to attend, to reserve a place for your child.

For further information please contact [email protected]

