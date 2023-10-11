UK Cypriot Hector Kyprianou Named In Cyprus Squad For Qualifiers

Peterborough midfielder Hector Kyprianou has been named in the Cyprus senior squad for the first time.

Peterborough United midfielder Hector Kyprianou has been rewarded for his excellent start to the campaign with a call-up to the Cyprus squad for the forthcoming qualifiers against Norway and Georgia.

It is the first official call-up for the 22-year-old with the former Leyton Orient man linking up with his country following the weekend clash with Lincoln City.

Kyprianou could face Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland if selected to face Norway.