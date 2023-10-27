† DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT – FUNERAL

Chris Constantinides

(from Nicosia, Cyprus)

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the death of our beloved husband, father and grandfather Chris, who left us aged 83, on the 8th of October 2023 after a long battle with his health.

He leaves behind his wife Dora, children and grandchildrenand a lot of other relatives and friends.

Chris was born in Nicosia, graduated from the Pancyprian Gymnasium and came to London in 1958 to study electronics. He worked for many years as a computer engineer.

He loved football and supported Apoel Nicosia and Arsenal. He was a founding member of KOPA and refereed for them as well as the LFA. He also served on the disciplinary committees of both KOPA and the LFA.

“He will be sorely missed”.

The funeral service will take place at the Greek Orthodox Church of the 12 Apostles, Kentish Lane, Brookmans Park, Hatfield AL9 6NG, on the 31st of October 2023 at 12 noon. He will be laid to rest at the Oak Hill Lawn Cemetery, South Way, Hatfield, AL10 8HS.

The wake will be held at the hall of the 12 Apostles.

Instead of flowers a donation box will be available at the church for donations to the 12 Apostles Church.

† ΑΓΓΕΛΙΑ ΘΑΝΑΤΟΥ – ΚΗΔΕΙΑ

Χρίστος Κωνταντινίδης

(από Λευκωσία, Κύπρος)

Με βαριά καρδιά ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο του αγαπημένου μας συζύγου, πατέρα και παππού Κρις, που μας άφησε σε ηλικία 83 ετών, στις 8 Οκτωβρίου 2023 μετά από μεγάλη μάχη με την υγεία του.

Αφήνει πίσω τη σύζυγό του Δώρα, τα παιδιά και τα εγγόνια του, καθώς και πολλούς άλλους συγγενείς και φίλους.

Ο Κρις γεννήθηκε στη Λευκωσία, αποφοίτησε από το Παγκύπριο Γυμνάσιο και ήρθε στο Λονδίνο το 1958 για να σπουδάσει ηλεκτρονικά. Έτσι, εργάστηκε για πολλά χρόνια ως μηχανικός υπολογιστών. Αγαπούσε το ποδόσφαιρο και υποστήριζε τον Αποέλ Λευκωσίας και την Άρσεναλ.

Υπήρξε ιδρυτικό μέλος της ΚΟΠΑ και διαιτήτευσε για αυτή καθώς και για την LFA. Επίσης υπηρέτησε και στο πειθαρχικό επιτροπών τόσο της ΚΟΠΑ όσο και της LFA.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family

Deaths 26.10.23