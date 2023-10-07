An Enfield councillor has been mugged while out canvassing for an upcoming by-election.

Chris Joannides, a Conservative councillor representing Southgate, was in South Tottenham on Saturday morning knocking on doors for this week’s Haringey Council by-election when a young man snatched his phone.

Cllr Joannides was inputting canvassing data into the phone when the thief rode his mountain bike on to the pavement to steal it out of his hands.

While he was not injured and says the stolen phone, a Samsung Galaxy S22, was relatively old and not of huge value, the Tory councillor says he has lost a number of photos that were not backed up, including his newborn son and friends who have died.

Cllr Joannides said: “I am devastated about what happened, it’s the family photos including friends we lost last year that bothers me.

“I was walking on Broad Lane while on the campaign trail and inputting canvassing data on the phone, when a thief riding on a mountain bike rode on the pavement and snatched the phone.

“Although I gave chase, he rode off towards Tottenham Hale.

“The phone is two years ago and scheduled for an upgrade, however it has sentimental value as I have over 2,000 photos stored on it including the birth of my baby boy, Raphael and family and friends I lost in the that period.

“The police told me the likelihood is that the phone has probably been tossed away somewhere given its age and hopefully it will be picked up by a good Samaritan and handed over to a police station.”

The thief is described as a young black man in his late teens or early twenties. He wore a black and blue jacket, black jogging trousers, black trainers, black cap and was riding a black mountain bike. Any with information should contact police on 101, quoting reference number 282 5809/23.