ITV’s forthcoming competition Mamma Mia! I Have a Dream will consist of eight episodes revolving around the search for two actors to play the roles of Sophie and Sky in the West End production of Mamma Mia!

The series will be filmed against the backdrop of the Greek islands, where the musical is set, culminating in a live grand finale, broadcast from a West End theatre.

The first episode will be released on 22 October at 6pm, playing on ITV1, ITVX and STV. They’ll be a series of exclusive behind-the-scenes features coming over the months, delving into the workings of the show.

The judging panel will consist of comedian and TV personality Alan Carr, singer songwriter Jessie Ware, WhatsOnStage and Olivier Award winner Amber Riley and Samantha Barks, star of Frozen.