Legendary Cypriot superstar Anna Vissi held a unique concert in her birthplace Larnaca, Cyprus on Saturday 30 September, in celebration of her 50-year-long music career.

The iconic singer, in collaboration with Charalambides Kristis, put on the special performance in Europe Square, at the start of the Foinikoudes Promenade, in support of the Sophia for Children Foundation and the Ronald McDonald House Charities.

The event saw over 50,000 spectators from around the island and from as far as Australia and South Africa, gather to enjoy an evening of timeless hits and an unrivalled, energetic and powerful stage presence from the queen of Greek music.

Special guests Konstantinos Argiros, Kaiti Garbi, Elena Paparizou, Paola, Babis Stokas and Lia Vissi, as well as the Potenzia Del’ Arte children’s choir, took to the stage throughout the five hour show to perform with the much loved singer.

An emotional moment was when the Mayor of Larnaca, Mr Andreas Vyras, as a sign of gratitude and following a decision of the Larnaca Municipal Council, presented Anna with the ‘Golden Key’ of the city, Larnaca’s highest honour which has not been awarded to anyone in seven years, and announced her appointment as an Ambassador in the efforts to promote Larnaca as the cultural capital of Europe.

The concert, by Galaxias Productions, had free entry with the audience encouraged to contribute financially via SMS to help children in need, and in particular, to create five new rooms at the Ronald McDonald House Nicosia hostel and build five kitchens for the Sophia for Children Foundation’s ‘Cook and Offer’ programme.

