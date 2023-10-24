Magical, choreographed drama



One of my most vivid primary school memories (as a six-year-old) was on a Friday afternoon being told stories by Mr Stephenson. Dressed in a moth-eaten green jumper, he spoke with a strong Cornish accent and smoked a curved decorative pipe. He was both feared and revered, but we children adored him and his storytelling, which often sounded magical and otherworldly. We didn’t really understand, he may have been spinning a yarn, but we were utterly entranced. That memory sprang to mind while watching The Ocean at the End of the Lane (Noël Coward Theatre), an adaptation by Joel Horwood of Neil Gaiman’s fantastical novel.

It is a wonderful example of dramatic storytelling which explores the boundary between our familiar world and what lies beyond, described in the literary world as ‘magical realism’. Katy Rudd’s beautifully crafted and choreographed production evokes a world that is initially discombobulating as you try to work out what’s going, who is who and what dimension they are living in. It is a tale with a monstrous nanny, interdimensional fleas and the mysterious Hempstock women who live at the end of the lane with the ability to alter time. Into which comes an unhappy Boy (Keir Ogilvy) who misses his mum, doesn’t get on with his strict Dad (Trevor Fox) and capricious Sis (Laurie Ogden) and is stunned by the suicide of the lodger, found in the back of their car.

His journey into a fantasy world with Lettie Hempstock (Millie Hikasa) helps the young lad escape his everyday difficulties, as does his obsession with reading fantasy novels. Meanwhile Old Mrs Hempstock (Finty Williams) – could easily have been one of Mr Stephenson’s family – bewitches him with a tale about the birth of the moon. The fly in the ointment comes with the introduction of new lodger Ursula (Charlie Brooks), a woman cum creature with mystical powers and a smile to unnerve Hercules, if not the Hempstocks.

Scenes of tricks and illusions followed by giant creatures (the fleas) suddenly appearing out of a thicket all come together on Fly Davis’s imaginative set, to create a magical, multidimensional world. The choreography of movement during and in between scenes, effortlessly executed by the Ensemble in black – who also artfully manipulate the puppets – brings further ethereal artistic expression to the piece. No doubt Brooks’s sweetly nefarious Ursula/Scarthach will garner many of the headlines but this is a terrific group of actors giving us performative storytelling par excellence and one that will connect with all generations.

Storytelling of a different type was provided by Farm Hall (Yvonne Arnaud) last week. Summer 1945, Hitler is dead, and six of Germany’s top nuclear scientists are detained by the Allied forces at Farm Hall in Cambridge. Their tranquil isolation is shattered when they hear the Americans have built and detonated an atomic bomb, on Japan. Katharine Moar’s play, directed with a light touch by Stephen Unwin, is intelligent and enlightening theatre, with strong portrayals by the cast. What it lacks in theatricality it gains in giving us a deeper insight into the conflicted characters, confined and frustrated and unable to put their expertise to the test. A touch too literal but absorbing nonetheless. The eclectic Arnaud season continues with Heathers (musical) and Noises Off (comedy).

Meanwhile, Gracia Erinoglu revisits a dance theatre gem…

Migrants fleeing grim and desperate situations is the main theme of Kate Prince’s Message in a Bottle (Sadler’s Wells), an exciting and absorbing collaboration with Sting. His songs provide a thrilling and atmospheric musical accompaniment. The focus is on one family split asunder by civil war. Each are driven on horrible journeys, ending up in different countries. The dancing is exhilarating and expressive and a perfect example of how imagery and movement can sometimes be far more powerful than words. There is also a clarity and coherence to the show which it slightly lacked when I first saw it. However, Prince’s choreography is hip-hop heaven and several scenes brought out my goosebumps with the Fields of Gold episode being particularly poignant. The ending is a triumph imploring us to heed this message. Its success has resulted in a tour to Australia, Europe and the USA.

Finally, Sotira Kyriakides enjoys a night of ooh la la…

An Evening of Burlesque (Adelphi Theatre) provided sparkling entertainment. The dimly lit theatre was filled with anticipation, the air thick with excitement and the energy in the audience heightened. Ivy Paige, a renowned burlesque performer, brought her unique blend of sensuality and humour to the stage, leaving the crowd in awe. The La Shelia Showgirls, with their incredible dance routines and stunning costumes, added an extra layer of glamour to the already dazzling spectacle.

Velvet Jones graced the stage, captivating all with her undeniable beauty and grace. As she stepped into the spotlight, her skin glistening under the theatre lights, the audience held their breath. With exotic feather fans in hand, she mesmerized everyone with her elegant movements, effortlessly twirling and swirling them in perfect synchronicity.

Several striptease performances featured throughout the evening. Each showgirl brought her own unique style and flair, showcasing a diverse range of choreography. One of the most important aspects of the show was that it wasn’t solely focused on striptease. The girls exuded sensuality and sexiness even with their clothes on.

The male performers kept the standards high. Saucy Davis Jr showcased not only his incredible singing voice but also his charismatic stage presence, drawing the audience in with his smooth and sultry performance. Meanwhile, Matt Pang proved to be a brilliant performer, delivering hilarious comedic moments that had the entire audience in fits of laughter. Their contributions added a delightful balance to the evening, complementing the sensuality and glamour of the burlesque performances.

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s iconic Starlight Express returns to the stage

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Starlight Express skates into the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre in a new production coming to London on 8 June 2024.

The musical originally opened in London at the Apollo Victoria in 1984 where it ran for over 7,400 performances. One of the most successful productions has been in Germany at the specially constructed Starlighthalle where it has been running since 1988. It has been seen by over twenty million people worldwide.

The high-energy musical has been revised many times since it was first produced. Each professional production has differed from the last. These differences range from tweaks to lyrics, to the omission or inclusion of entire songs, characters and sub-plots. Throughout Starlight Express’s history, however, the fundamental story has stayed the same, centred around a child’s train set which magically springs to life. As engines race to be the fastest in the world, Rusty the steam train finds hope and inspiration in the legend of the Starlight Express.

“I am thrilled that Starlight Express will be powering down the tracks again,” Andrew Lloyd Webber said in a statement. “The world’s first truly immersive musical will this time be an experience like no other. Watch out for the big new plot twist and you will discover why steam power is the future of the railway.”

Director Luke Sheppard (&Juliet, The Little Big Things) leads the creative team for this new production, which features music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Richard Stilgoe. The team also includes set designer Tim Hatley (Back to the Future), video designer Andrzej Goulding (Life of Pi), costume designer Gabriella Slade (SIX), lighting designer Howard Hudson (&Juliet), and sound designer Gareth Owen (MJ the Musical). Matthew Brind provides new orchestrations and musical supervision.

Sheppard added in a statement: “Nothing comes close to the thrill of Starlight Express and it’s a privilege to be directing this brand-new production, which will bring audiences right up close to all the music, the wonder and the action that makes this show so iconic. We hope it will take London by storm all over again, and be both a celebration of this legendary work, as well as passing the train set to a new generation in a big, bold, and reimagined way. We can’t wait to get our skates on!”

The Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre will be transformed into ‘The Starlight Auditorium’ with performances from 8 June 2024.