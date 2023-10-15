Barnet FC is proud to announce that The Hive London has been selected to be a training base for the UK& Ireland’s Bid for UEFA EURO 2028.

The Hive London is part of a successful bid from the Football Associations of England, Ireland, Northern Ireland Scotland and Wales to host the tournament.

The UEFA EURO 2028 bid has a clear and compelling vision to help domestic and European football grow a more diverse and inclusive game, connect with new audiences and inspire the next generation of players, fans and volunteers. We support the UK and Ireland vision of ‘Football for all. Football for good. Football for the future’