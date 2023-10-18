On Sunday, 15th October 2023, the Community of St Luke in Glasgow celebrated its Patronal Feast. His Grace, Bishop Raphael of Ilion, presided over the Liturgy, with the Very Rev. Archimandrite Mark Mitchell, the Priest-in-charge, concelebrating.

The Divine Liturgy was a joyous occasion, made even more special by the beautiful hymns sung by St Luke’s highly skilled Byzantine Choir. Many members of the vibrant and steadily growing congregation attended.

After the Divine Liturgy, the Community extended warm hospitality to His Grace, Bishop Raphael, and all the faithful in the Community’s hall.

St Luke’s is one of the oldest and most established Communities in our Archdiocese. Founded in 1944, it owes its existence to the piety and hard work of mainly Cypriot immigrants. The most notable among them was Sir Reo Stakis of blessed memory, the Founder and great Benefactor of the Community. At the height of its glory, St Luke’s was home to four hundred families and boasted a large Greek School and its very own football team!

Currently undergoing a transitional phase, the Church of St Luke’s serves not just the many Greeks residing in Glasgow, but also an increasing number of local Scots. Moreover, faithful from several other Orthodox countries, such as Ukraine, Georgia, Russia, and Romania, now call it their spiritual home.