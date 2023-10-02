Dean Brennan named an unchanged starting XI and bench to the team that beat York City 4-2 on Tuesday evening.

Barnet couldn’t have asked for a better start as Anthony Hartigan opened the scoring after just 8 minutes. An excellent free-kick from the midfielder on the edge of the Kidderminster box was placed perfectly into the top corner of the net.

The Bees almost made it two after an excellent run from Idris Kanu down the left wing. The winger played the ball across the Kidderminster box which Callum Stead dummied and found Nicke Kabamba yards from goal. Kabamba’s attempt at goal was deflected away by the Harriers defender.

Brennan’s side did find the second goal just minutes later. A brilliant cross found the head of Callum Stead yards from goal as the striker buried his header into the back of the net.

The hosts almost pulled on back on the half hour mark. The Harriers forward couldn’t keep his shot down inside the box at the relief of the Barnet backline.

HT: Kidderminster Harriers 0-2 Barnet FC

The Bees started the second half well. Reece Hall-Johnson put in a dangerous cross into the Harriers box which was well cleared by Dibble.

Harriers came close to a goal back on the hour mark when a shot from distance narrowly went over Laurie Walker’s goal.

Dale Gorman then came on to replace Nicke Kabamba and was booked within the minute.

Kidderminster got a goal back through Krystian Pearce.

A corner ball found the head of Idris Kanu who sent a looping header towards the back post but was kept out by a great save from Dibble.

Zak Brunt had a late chance to make it 3-1. The winger got himself into a one-on-one position and was able to poke the ball under the keeper but wasn’t able to put enough power on it for the ball to find the back of the net.

The Bees saw off late pressure to secure back-to-back away wins this week and climb into second in the National League table.

FT: Kidderminster Harriers 1-2 Barnet FC

Barnet Starting XI: Walker, Hall-Johnson, Collinge, Okimo, Kabamba (60’ Gorman), Stead, Kanu (90’ Potter), Pritchard, Hartigan, Oluwo, Brunt (87’ Armstrong).

Unused Substitute: Gillmore, Barratt

Yellow: Gorman, Kanu, Stead

Attendance: 2,797 (Away 183)