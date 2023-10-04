As a gesture of solidarity with the victims of the recent catastrophic flooding in Thessaly, Greece, the Holy Archdiocese of Thyateira and Great Britain sent a donation of 9,900 euro to the Philoptochos Charitable Fund of the Metropolis of Thessaliotis and Fanariofersala.

His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas sent an auxiliary bishop of the Archdiocese, His Grace Bishop Maximos of Melitene, to Karditsa in order to deliver the donation and to visit the affected area. His Grace was welcomed and hosted by the local Hierarch, His Eminence Metropolitan Timotheos of Thessaliotis and Fanariofersala, who introduced His grace to victims of the flood and showed him the flood damage first-hand.

His Eminence Metropolitan Timotheos has been working day and night in collaboration with the local authorities to aid and support the people who have lost their loved ones, homes, and possessions in the flood. His Eminence expressed his gratitude for the donation from the Archdiocese, which will provide some much-needed support in this time of great need.

His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas and the faithful of the Holy Archdiocese of Thyateira and Great Britain continue to pray for the healing and restoration of the victims of this terrible flood, as well as for all those who have suffered from the recent series of natural disasters across Greece.

