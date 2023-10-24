Thanks to the Mayor of London’s emergency funding, every primary school child in #Haringey will enjoy #FreeSchoolMeals this academic year 🥪🍎

Applying for free school meals also provides access to booking for Haringey’s Holiday Activity and Food (HAF) Programme, which offers free holiday camps and trips with free food during the longer school holidays.

So if you are on a low income or a qualifying benefit, apply today: bit.ly/45gDGry

#NourishEducation #HaringeyFamilies #MayorOfLondon