The Cypriots’ terrible time in the 2024 Euros qualifiers continued as they suffered a crushing loss to Georgia in their penultimate match of this campaign.

Cyprus lost 4-0 away to Georgia on Monday morning (AEDT) in the eighth matchday of the qualifying round, leaving them languishing in last place of Group A without a single point.

The visitors performed well in the first half, creating some good chances to score, but it was the Georgians who struck first just one minute into the second period via a long shot into the bottom right by midfielder Otar Kiteishvili (46′).

Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratshkelia made it two after being played through into the box, poking the ball past the goalkeeper into the bottom left (58′).

Kvaratshkhelia provided the assist for the third goal, giving the ball to Panetolikos winger Levaan Shengelia who then hit the ball from the edge of the box into the bottom right corner (82′).

A handball in the box from centre back Alexander Gogic gave the hosts one final scoring opportunity at the death, with substitute striker Georges Mikautadze converting his penalty into the bottom right (90+5′).

The result leaves Cyprus stuck on zero points after seven straight losses, having also conceded the most goals of any team thus far in the qualifying groups with 25, in what has proven to be a horrid qualifying campaign.

The Cypriots’ final chance to get off the zero mark will be in their final qualifier in a months’ time when they host heavyweights Spain, the strongest team of Group A who is also still looking to secure top spot, meaning this match will likely be an easy win for the Spaniards