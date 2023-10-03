Detectives are continuing their appeals for information following the fatal stabbing of a teenage boy in Edmonton.

Police were called at 23:27hrs on Sunday, 1 October, to a stabbing in Kendal Gardens, N18. Officers attended along with ambulance colleagues.

Tragically, despite the best efforts of the emergency services, the 16-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives have now confirmed the victim is 16-year-old Taye Faik, who was from the area.

DCI Joanna Yorke from the Specialist Crime Command, and who leads the investigation said: “This is a tragic incident in which another young person has lost their life on the streets of London.

“We are in the early stages and are currently working on a number of lines of enquiry in what is a fast-moving invesigation.

“We are urgently appealing for anyone who may have any information about this incident to contact us. We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have any footage including CCTV or dashcam of the incident or the local vicinity around the time of the attack.”

Any witnesses who are yet to speak with police and anyone with information that may assist the investigation should submit this here: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/01MPS23V75-PO1

A post-mortem examination is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, 4 October to establish the exact cause of death.

A crime scene remains in place in Kendal Gardens as detectives, local police officers and forensic specialists continue their painstaking work at the scene.

Detective Chief Superintendent Caroline Haines, the senior officer responsible for the Met’s North Area BCU, added: “I would like to thank the local people for their patience as our officers have conducted enquiries within the local area today and yesterday.

“They will continue to see a police presence and ongoing activity in their neighbourhood in the coming days, and I encourage people in the community to speak with those officers if they have any information or concerns that they wish to share.

“My thoughts and most sincere sympathies are with the family and friends of Taye. His family will be supported by dedicated police officers throughout the unimaginably difficult days and months ahead. We will be there for them, and I can assure them that skilled and tenacious detectives will be working to bring to justice whoever was responsible for this terrible crime.”

Anyone who wishes to provide information but would like to remain anonymous, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or contact them online.