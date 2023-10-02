Traffic jams were recorded all across Cyprus as early as 7am on Monday as taxi drivers went on strike for a couple of hours, according to state radio.

They are angry over the refusal of the state to allow them to use the bus lane at the entry of Nicosia as well as other long-standing issues – piracy being the most pressing one.

Their demand, for years now, is for regulations on taxi ownership and use to be introduced and implemented.

The biggest traffic jam was recorded at the ‘Kalispera’ traffic lights area which is the entry to Nicosia.

Taxi drivers also staged protests at the new port in Limassol and the Larnaca and Paphos airports.

Taxi association head Pambos Avgoustinos had said “the transport ministry ignored our request for a meeting and responded only when we said we were going on strike.”

The protesters will drive up to the Presidential Palace and the Ministry of Transport where they will hand officials their demands in writing.