Stefanos Tsitsipas and Petros Tsitsipas have won their first doubles title as a duo in Antwerp. The Tsitsipas brothers, who were unseeded, beat Ariel Behar and Adam Pavlasek 6-7 (5) 6-4 10-8 to win Antwerp. In the third game of the match, the first break was seen when Behar and Pavlasek broke the Tsitsipas brothers for a 2-1 lead.

However, Behar and Pavlasek’s early lead did not last long as the Greek duo quickly broke back in the fourth game. The first set reached its 10th game, with Behar and Pavlasek serving to stay in the set, but the Tsitsipas brothers missed three set points.

The set then went into a tie-break, with both pairs tied at five points each. However, Behar and Pavlasek managed to win the next two points, securing the set.

Despite losing the tightly contested first set, the Tsitsipas brothers began the second set with consecutive breaks, taking a 3-0 lead.

Although Behar and Pavlasek were down two breaks early in the second set, they did not give up and managed to break back in the fourth game. However, the Greek duo held on to their second break, forcing the set into a decider.

Following their victory in the second set, the Tsitsipas brothers gained a 5-2 advantage in the match tie-break. Nevertheless, Behar and Pavlasek fought back, winning the next three points to tie the set at five points each. Eventually, the Greek duo obtained an 8-6 lead, but Behar and Pavlasek once again leveled the score at eight points.

Fortunately for the Tsitsipas brothers, they maintained their focus and won the next two points, securing a hard-fought three-set victory and their first doubles title in Belgium. Prior to this tournament in Antwerp, the Tsitsipas brothers had never progressed beyond the quarterfinals of an ATP doubles event when playing together.

This is Petros’ 1st ever title on tour.

Earlier this year, he spoke about how special it is to be able to play doubles with Stef:

“I consider myself very lucky to have this opportunity to play with him in the biggest events. I think that’s what every player dreams of as a kid, to be on such a stage and perform and experience so many emotions, so many nice feelings. Yeah, I cannot ask for anything else. That was our dream since we were kids.”

Greek City Times