Leader of Barnet Council, Cllr Barry Rawlings said:

“We know how worried and anxious members of Barnet’s Jewish community are owing to indiscriminate terrorism in Israel. I know myself from speaking to my Jewish friends, residents and colleagues that many have loved ones directly affected by these terrible events.

“We are working closely with the Metropolitan Police, The Community Security Trust (CST) and community leaders.

“The police have set up a command structure and are actively deploying enhanced visible patrols to schools’ premises, faith premises, as well as affected businesses and charities.

“If any Barnet resident experiences or sees hate crime they should report it to the police or third-party reporting organisations such as the CST or Tell MAMA.

“Barnet takes pride in being a borough of many faiths and communities. As we deal with the challenges of the immediate situation, we will ensure that we continue to work together.”