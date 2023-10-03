St Panteleimon FC were on their travels to away to Biggleswade United FC.

A lovely day for a football match in what promised to be a tough fixture with St. Panteleimon sitting top playing second placed FC Biggleswade. The game started a little slow but The Saints started to dominate possession playing some great football. In the 21st minute it was the impressive Flavio who gave St Panteleimon the lead with a great finish.

In the 34th minute Biggleswade we’re awarded a penalty but Lincon Marques pulled off a great save to keep the Saints in front.

In the 45th minute, just before the break, Courtney Massay extended the Saints lead with a class finish making it 2-0 at the break.

In the second half Biggleswade changed their formation playing three at the back it was St Panteleimon dominating the play. On 65 minutes, Biggleswade were reduced to 10 men following a horrendous tackle by their Captain.

St Panteleimon capitalised and on 65 minutes put the game to bed with a great team call finished by man of the match Javarn Barnard.

It finished 3-0 great performance from the top of the table leaders St Panteleimon FC .

