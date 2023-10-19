St Panteleimon FC top of the table after a 3-1 home win over Baldock in the Spartan South Midlands Premier.

This Saturday 21st October, St Panteleimon play in the First round Proper against Heacham 3pm at Potters Bar FC, The Walk, Warkins Rise, Potters Bar, Hertfordshire, EN6 1QB.

Heacham FC are from Kings Lynn in Norfolk and play in the The Eastern Counties Football League, currently known as the Thurlow Nunn League for sponsorship.

The Football Association Challenge Vase, usually referred to as the FA Vase, is an annual football competition for teams playing in Steps 5 and 6 of the English National League System (or equivalently, tier 9 or 10 of the overall English football league system).

For the 2017–18 season 619 entrants were accepted, with two qualifying rounds preceding the seven proper rounds, semi-finals (played over two legs) and final to be played at Wembley Stadium.

2023 winners were Ascot United, who beat 2022 winners Newport Pagnell Town 1–0 at Wembley Stadium.