The Eptakomi Association UK invites all Eptakomides to attend the church of St. Demetrios in Edmonton on Sunday 15th October to celebrate the patron Saint of the village, Apostle and Evangelist Loukas.

A reception at the church hall will follow with souvlakia and display of exhibits from the village. For further information, please call 07973 676 973 or 07952 296 552.