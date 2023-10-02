Sky Studios Elstree, the UK’s newest film and TV studio, has revealed details of an exclusive event for its nearest neighbours this October half term.

Between Monday, October 23 and Saturday, October 28, the studio in the borough of Hertsmere will be hosting a series of cinema screenings showcasing some of the biggest movies from Sky and NBCUniversal.

A 10-metre screen will take centre stage inside one of the largest sound stages on the Borehamwood site for a whole week of exciting film screenings.

These already sold-out screenings mark the end of building work on the Borehamwood site, which has already welcomed two large scale productions this year.

Caroline Cooper, COO at Sky Studios, said: “We are delighted to be part of this thriving community. We’ve already benefitted so much from being here from working with local organisations, hiring from this incredible talent pool as well as getting involved with some amazing local initiatives and charities.

This event marks a significant moment for us as a studio and we are thrilled to invite our neighbours onto site to see some of the biggest blockbusters from Sky, NBCUniversal and the Comcast group.” A line-up of 12 films will be shown over six days – from kids’ favourites Shrek, Sing 2 and Despicable Me to unmissable classics such as Mamma Mia!, Jaws, Jurrasic Park, Back To The Future and E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial plus more.

The studio will also be welcoming local suppliers onto site to sell food and drink, plus there will be a free bag of popcorn for every guest and the opportunity to take a picture on the Sky Studios Elstree red carpet.

Sky Studios Elstree will be hosting pop-up cinema screenings during the October half term. (Image: Sky Studios)

Sky Studios Elstree is the newest studio to open in the UK, creating a new home in Hertfordshire – under four miles from the M25 at South Mimms Services.

The studio has 12 sound stages, six acres of backlot, and over 250,000 sq ft of workshop space.

It also has some of the most sustainable practices in the world, with LED lighting used across site, no single-use plastic in operations, plus electric golf buggies and over 16,000 solar panels installed across rooftops.