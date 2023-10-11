Sixty-five Europeans and Israelis arrive at Ayia Napa with private vessels

A total of 65 European and Israeli citizens, arrived on Wednesday from Israel at Ayia Napa on Cyprus’s east coast on two private vessels.

“Around 3:30 pm on Wednesday, October 11, two private boats carrying a total of 65 European and Israeli citizens who fled the war zone in Israel arrived at the marina,” a press release of the Ayia Napa Marina says.

It adds that “reception areas at the marina had been organised in time by the staff and the government agencies involved so that reception and hospitality were at the highest possible level.”

Marina Director Kostas Fitiris, said that “the marina will offer all required services free of charge” and assured that cooperation with the government services will be continuous for as long as it is necessary for the reception and accommodation of people coming from the warzone in Israel.