Six people have been charged following an extensive investigation into a serious assault in Vauxhall.

All six will appear at the Inner London Crown Court in early November charged with grievous bodily harm.

Those charged are:

Djabrail Haptakaev, 20 (22.10.22) of Perham Road, London, W14

Lewis Hysa, 21 (02.03.02) of New York House, Stadium Way, Wembley.

Joni Spahiu, 21 (03.03.02) of Oakley House, 10 Electric Boulevard, SW11

Alkomber Kojtasi, 23 (19.03.00) of Winchester Street, Ealing, W3

Arlinddo Kojtasi, 22 (11.09.01) of Winchester Street, Ealing, W3 8PF

Mickyas Oumer, 22 (09.08.01) of Bath Court, Bath Street, EC1

The charges follow a call to police, shortly before 04:15hrs on Sunday, 1 October, to Albert Embankment, on the south side of the river near to Vauxhall Bridge,

A man was reported to have been assaulted with a metal pole.

A 24-year-old man was taken to hospital suffering a serious head injury. He remains in a life-threatening condition in hospital.

His family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

The charges follow an investigation by detectives from the Central South Command Unit.