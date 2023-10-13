Sir Stelios Haji-ioannou, Enterprise Fellow of The Prince’s Trust has been supporting entrepreneurs through its Enterprise programme since 2015. As part of the Trust’s Enterprise programmes 40th anniversary celebrations we had the privilege to meet and listen to amazing entrepreneur Ben Francis MBE Founder of Gymshark, interviewed by TV presenter Sonali Shah at Royal Institution of Great Britain last night. Thank you Ben for sharing your story about your big wins and even bigger hurdles. How you started out by sewing your own work out gear as a 19 year old college student and pizza delivery guy in 2012 to becoming one of the world’s youngest billionaire with your company Gymshark. Fascinating success story building a British brand and excellent advice to all budding entrepreneurs to embrace and learn from failure, follow your dream, do something you are passionate about and keep pushing forward. In attendance inspirational fellow entrepreneurs and Prince’s Trust Young Ambassadors Kyle Frank Frank’s Remedies, @Olay Olayinka @OlaOla, Temu Gbenedio Ribbon and Bow

and Leo Armour @Leoarmour.store. Thank you Enterprise Fellow Chair Nick Wheeler Founder Charles Tyrwhitt and Jonathan Townsend CEO The Prince’s Trust and team for hosting such a wonderful evening. More info on being an Enterprise Fellow or receiving support as a young entrepreneur go to www.princes-trust.org.uk