Detectives are renewing appeals for information and offering a substantial reward as they continue to investigate the death of a man whose body was found in a freezer inside a disused pub.

Just over two years ago, on October 15 2021, police were called to the basement of a building that was formerly Simpson’s Wine Bar on Romford Road in Forest Gate where Roy Bigg’s remains had been discovered.

The body was found by builders working at the premises.

The Metropolitan Police Service is offering a substantial reward of up to £20,000 for information leading to the arrest, charge and prosecution of those responsible for the murder of Roy Bigg.

Detective Chief Inspector Kelly Allen, of the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said: “It’s now been more than two years since Roy was found. Although our investigation, and previous media appeals have provided us with information about Roy’s life, we still need your help to identify who is responsible.

“Roy went missing in February 2012. We believe that his body may have been in the freezer for a number of years, and that he was aged about 70 when he died.

“Where was he between 2012 and 2021? To date there have been no confirmed sightings of him in this nine year period. Can you help?

“Anything you can tell us may prove invaluable in helping us discover what happened.”

A post-mortem examination found cause of death to be inconclusive and Roy’s remains were identified through his dental records.

Anyone who knew Roy Bigg should call the Incident Room on 020 8345 1570, call 101 or post on ‘X’ @MetCC quoting reference CAD 4332/15Oct21.

To remain 100% anonymous call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.