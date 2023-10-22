Following the participation of dozens of photographers from all over Cyprus on the theme “Faces of Cyprus”, the results of the 5th Bicommunal Photography Competition, organised by AKEL and Left – GUE/NGL, have been announced.

A total of 73 people, from both sides of the ‘green line’, participated in the competition with 308 photographs. The jury was made up of 22 members from the field of photography and culture in general who assessed the photos through an online vote.

The top three winners of the competition are as follows:

– First Prize – Ayse Kececioglu (Photo: Past)

– 2nd Prize – Saziye Kofali Kourt (Photo: Sharp Look)

– Third Prize – Giorgos Petrou (Photo: Tailor)

The top three winners will be included in a Visitors Group to Brussels and will be awarded at the Awards Ceremony. The other nine participants whose photographs were selected for the 2024 Calendar will also be awarded. The other prizes and photographs selected for the exhibition, as well as the members of the jury and organising committee, are attached.

The event at which the winners of the Competition will be awarded and the photo exhibition will be inaugurated will take place on Friday, 15 December at 7 pm at the ‘Chateau Status in Nicosia’.

The photographs that will be awarded and included in the 2024 calendar (in addition to the first 3) are the following:

PHOTOGRAPHER TITLE OF PHOTOGRAPH

Aleksis Saveriades –

Veysi Canateş Cinematographer

Erkan Çelikeri Tradition

Thekla Gavrill Gentleman with the hat

Katia Christodoulou Spring

Loizos Oikonomides Memories

Mehmet Ali Karahasan Granma Havva

Duyal Tüzün Hoca Child

Tara Can Sahara

The photographs selected to be included in the exhibition only are the following:

PHOTOGRAPHER TITLE OF PHOTOGRAPH

Ayse Kececioglou Grandmother

Veysi Canates Fiddler

Giorgos Petrou Poetry decoration

Giorgos Charalambous Julio

Grogoris Piperides Pambos from Famagusta

Thekla Gavriil Flute player

Katia Ioannou Smile

Katia Ioannou Moustache man

Leyla Kıralp Romeo with a red hat

Loizos Economides Shoemaker

Maro Karava Kyprianu Vdokou

Maro Karava Kyprianu Melani

Mehmet Ali Karahasan Longing

Besime Tanul Beautiful islander

Bilun Güneş The speakable

Duyal Tüzün Hoca Good morning

Durmuş Bıyıklı Poet

Şaziye Kofalı Kurt My teacher

Tara Can Twins

Cem Kara Parsley producer

Cem Melih Innocent

Cem Melih Penetrating stare

Cerin Saldun From the past to the future

Cahit Erkut Θυμιαστής

Tima Riahi Zan the chef

Fazilet Avukat Pottery

Fazilet Avukat Thinking man

Hasan Karlıtaş Bird

JURY AND ORGANIZING COMMITTEE

The jury consisted of 22 Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot photographers and cultural experts who evaluated the photographs through an online voting process.

In particular, the members of the jury were: Anthoula Alexandrou, Adriana Malekkidi, Yiltan Tasci, Dora Sotiriou, Emel Sefer, Elias Lambrou, Marinos Angelides, Mehmet Turkelman, Mikaela Kythreoti, Mustafa Evirgeni, Nassim Eloud, Nilgün Ortaş, Nilgün Ortaş, Dolgun Dalgıçoğlu, Panagyotis Stelikos, Pantelis Nikolaides, Ruzen Atakan, Sevzan Cerkez, Tasos Kosteas, Ceyhan Ozyildiz, Hassan Baglar and Christakis Sazides.

The Organising Committee was composed of Elias Demetriou, Ismail Ozyol and Marinos Kleanthous.