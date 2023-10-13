A demonstration is due to take place on Saturday 14 October, organised by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign in Central London.

Ahead of the ‘March for Palestine’ a Section 12 (3) Public Order Act 1986 has been authorised for the route of the march, which will be in effect from midday on Saturday. This means those taking part, must observe the route from Portland Place to Regent’s Street, Piccadilly, Trafalgar Square and Whitehall. Any person participating in or associated with the Palestine Solidarity Campaign protest, must not deviate from this route, or they could be subjected to arrest. The map of the route can be found in image 1.

Similarly a Section 14 (3) Public Order Act 1986 condition has also been imposed from midday on Saturday, ahead of a protest expected to take place on Kensington High Street. The conditions prohibit an assembly within the designated Section 14 area, which can be found in image 2. The area in Kensington High Street will be clearly marked by barriers. Any person assembling here or in the areas marked in image 2 in order to participate in or associate with the London Palestine Protest or Palestine Solidarity Campaign may be subject to arrest.

Officers will work hard to ensure that the right to peaceful protest is maintained.