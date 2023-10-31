Islington Council invites residents to join their Remembrance Sunday commemorations, recognising the service of the Armed Forces and those who lost their lives in war.

On Sunday 12 November, Remembrance Sunday will be marked in Islington with a parade and Service of Remembrance, which will include a wreath-laying ceremony.

Service units and veterans will gather at 9:30am on Highbury Fields, before marching down Upper Street. They will be joined at the Town Hall by the Mayor of Islington, Cllr Gary Heather, councillors, emergency services, religious leaders and representatives of civilian organisations. The parade will then continue down Upper Street to Islington Green, where an Inter-Faith Service of Remembrance will begin at 10:45am.

The service will feature a two-minute silence at 11:00am, prayers led by faith leaders and military bugle calls, as well as an opportunity for attendees to lay their wreaths at Islington Green War Memorial.

Two further Services of Remembrance will follow across the borough:

Residents are invited to assemble near the war memorial in Spa Green Garden, near the corner of Roseberry Avenue and Gloucester Way, for a Remembrance Sunday service beginning at 12 noon.

A Remembrance Sunday Community Event in the Royal Northern Gardens, Manor Gardens, near Holloway Road will begin at 1.30pm.

Cllr Gary Heather, Mayor of Islington, said: “Remembrance Sunday marks a time of reflection and deep sorrow to remember the lives lost in the First World War and every war since.”

“To remember all of those who served and kept us safe. I would like to invite people to come together and join us at one of our memorial events, where I will be proudly laying a wreath to show my respects on behalf of Islington Council.”

Cllr Marian Spall, Islington Council’s Armed Forces Champion, said: “Each year, Islington residents show just how important Remembrance Sunday is to them by attending our memorial events in great numbers. It is a very important time for our amazing Armed Forces and veteran community.”

“I encourage our local community to come together to pay thanks to the thousands of servicemen and women who paid the ultimate price for our freedom.”

The Mayor is supporting the British Legion’s Poppy Appeal, which raises money to help support serving and ex-serving members of the Armed Forces community and their families. Poppies can be purchased from reception at the Town Hall and the council’s customer contact centre at 222 Upper Street.