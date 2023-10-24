Two prolific shoplifters have been caught as part of a City of London Police operation during Safer Business Action Week (SaBA).

Derrick Hudson, 52, of High Road, Tottenham, pleaded guilty at Westminster Magistrates’ Court to two counts of theft from a shop in the City, common assault and breach of his Criminal Behaviour Order. Hudson has been sentenced to six months in jail.

Tony Cecil, 40, of Old Montague Street, Whitechapel, pleaded guilty at Westminster Magistrates’ Court to three counts of theft from a shop in the City, threatening behaviour and failing to surrender to police.

Cecil was given a £1,200 fine and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £48 and £85 of court costs.

These arrests were part of targeted work carried out to help prevent and deter shoplifting in the City. Officers also charged

Atikul Islam, 50, of Cropley Street, Hackney, was charged with theft in a pharmacy.

Harrison Bryson, 25, of Closemead Close, Northwood, charged with criminal damage and theft in a phone shop.

SaBA Week runs alongside the national ‘ShopKind’ campaign to encourage positive behaviours in shops, acknowledging the important role of shopworkers and raising awareness of the scale and impact of violence and abuse against shopworkers.

Superintendent Patrick Holdaway, of the National Business Crime Centre, which manages and coordinates SaBA Week, said:

“The message is clear, don’t come into the City with plans to steal. We take shoplifting very seriously: if you come into the City with the intention of committing a crime, we will arrest you and bring you to justice.

“We’re seeing an increase in abuse and violence against retail workers. Abuse of shop staff is never acceptable. The National Business Crime Centre has been working with key stakeholders in police, retail, business crime reduction partnerships, business improvement districts and security providers to deliver a series of ‘Safer Business Action Days’ to support the National Shopkind campaign to protect shop workers, and deter, disrupt and detain persistent and prolific offenders.”

Police forces across the country, supported by Business Crime Reduction Partnerships, Business Improvement Districts, private security partners and other crime prevention groups and organisations, carried out targeted activity and joint patrols in city and town centres to prevent and reduce business crime in their area.