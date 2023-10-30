President Nikos Christodoulides spoke on Sunday about the upgraded role of Cyprus, due to its initiatives following the crisis in the Middle East and expressed the wish that this development will have a positive impact on the government’s efforts to achieve a resolution to the Cyprus issue.

The President was speaking during the inauguration of a monument dedicated to prisoners taken by Turkey during the invasion in Cyprus in 1974 and noted that the continuous Turkish occupation of the country for the past 49 years must not continue and the current state of affairs cannot constitute the future of Cyprus.

He said that he is hopeful that the the Un Secretary – General will soon announce the appointment of a personality on the Cyprus question, following the efforts of Nicosia, to open the way towards a solution. He noted that the aim of the government is to resume talks from the point they had been suspended in 2017, that will result to a solution based on the agreed framework and on the principles and values of the EU.

Also, the President explained that the Republic of Cyprus has given is consent for the appointment of this personality by the UNSG, “as part of the efforts that will lead to the reunification of Cyprus, without anachronistic guarantees and military occupation, allowing to all legitimate residents of the country to co-exist, without divisions, as equals before the law and the state.”

The President also spoke of Cyprus’ initiatives in the midst of the crisis in the Middle East, aiming first and foremost to provide assistance to civilians. He also noted that “the international community, the EU and those engaged in the crisis acknowledge and welcome the initiative and the role we can play”.

“I hope that within the following days, through the ports of the Republic of Cyprus, we will be able to send humanitarian aid to Gaza,” he added. “Through these actions and initiatives the role of our country is upgraded, both within the EU and internationally, and hopefully our efforts for a resolution of the Cyprus issue will also be strengthened though these actions,” he concluded.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results. The latest round of negotiations, in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.