It was another week of strong performances from many teams of the community grassroots club Omonia Youth FC, sponsored by Diamond Corp. Ltd. Many teams also started their cup campaigns this week and were successful in progressing into the next round.

Sophia Karanicholas and Samuel Arthur’s U16 girls fought tirelessly this week against a tough opponent. Despite dominating the game, the opposition proved more clinical in front of goal. “It was an unfortunate result for the girls this week. This is the only team to have beaten us across two seasons and psychologically, this had an impact on the game. Despite being the better team, the opposition simply outsmarted us and we struggled to adjust, especially in the first half. Our girls have the potential to achieve great things and we believe in them. We are certain that with a full squad, next time around, we will give our opponents a much tougher game.” said Coach Sophia.

Savva Zavros & David Poncia’s U18 Gold boys continued their winning ways with a 3-1 victory in the Challenge Cup. After a slow start to the game, the Golds went a goal down. This seemed to spark life into Golds. By half time the Golds pushed ahead and found themselves 2-1 up. They sustained this momentum going into the second half, sealing a third goal to take them into the next round of the cup. Goals were scored by Callum, Emanuel and Nico with Jono taking the player of the match award.

Jack Markou’s U13 Green boys had a sensational performance this week, beating their opponents 9-0. This was another convincing performance from the boys and goals galore. However it was the clean sheet that impressed the coaches most. Coach Jack stated “The boys found their rhythm early on and some of the football they played was incredible for their age. Passing, movement and communication was the foundation today and all 3 were carried out superbly.”

Myri Demetriou and Kyri Eleftheriou’s U15 White boys continued the cup success for Omonia Youth FC teams this week, also progressing to the next round of the County FA cup. The Whites demonstrated some impressive passages of play, scoring four well worked goals going into half time. The goals continued into the second half with Lewis adding to the scoresheet within the first five minutes for the second half. The opposition pulled two goals back and the game ended 5-2 to the U15 Whites. “Despite the comfortable victory today, the boys didn’t perform as strongly as usual. When we worked the ball wide and between the lines we were a constant threat but at times, we did not get the basics right. The boys stuck together and fought as required to get the well needed result” said Coach Kyri.

Tony Stylianou’s U13 White Girls continued to show improvement this week despite a 2-0 defeat. Coach Tony said, “the girls defended with courage from the start against a team who moved the ball well and quickly. We struggled to keep possession of the ball in the first half but still gave our opponents a run for their money”. Mahdi put in a phenomenal performance in goal earning her a well deserved player of the match award.

Nick Paraskeva and George Agrotis’s U13 White boys had a sublime performance this week, winning 18-1. The Whites dominated possession and every outfield player either scored or assisted a goal. The second half alone saw 13 girls in 15 minutes. “Massive well done to our boys today. This was probably the most dominant performance I have ever seen of any team. Our one touch passing at times was breathtaking, through balls and wing play were unstoppable. I’m incredibly proud and everything we are training for twice a week is coming to fruition.” said Coach Nick.

George Constantinou and Andrew Demetriou’s U13 Gold boys showed great teamwork and determination in their cup fixture this week, securing a 3-2 victory to progress to the next round. The boys played well in the first half, keeping possession well despite not creating any clear cut chances. Unfortunately their opponents were more clinical and the U13 Golds went in at half time 2-0 down. Despite this, the U13 Golds maintained their composure and after a change of formation bounced back to eventually win the game 3-2. Goals from Camilo, Jackson and Aaron (AJ) capped off a good performance. “We changed formation at half time which enabled the team to overload more and create more opportunities to get the first goal. The boys were more direct in the second half and focussed on overlapping and triangles which they executed very well. Once the first goal went in, the boys kept up the momentum and did brilliantly to eventually win the game 3-2. A great comeback!” exclaimed Coach Andrew.

Mary Tryphona’s inclusive U12 and U16 teams attended another successful FA Inclusive Pan Disability tournament this week. The children played fantastically and made Coach Mary very proud. With regards to the U12s, Mary said “they worked so hard and played with so much passion. They scored some lovely team goals and I was so proud of the performances and the resilience they showed today after going up a division since the last tournament”. With regards to the U16s, Mary said “what can i say? They played phenomenally as a team and demonstrated great teamwork and communication. They have shown great improvement since the start of the season”.

Chris Gregoriou’s Men I team sustained Omonia Youth FC’s winning ways this week with a 3-2 victory. They made a great start with an early goal from Yianni, rifling one onto the top corner. The Mens I team continued their comfortable performance into the second half with Donaldo making it 2-0. The opponents took advantage of momentary lapses in concentration to pull two quick goals back going into the last ten minutes of the game. Chris’s team elevated their game in the last few minutes and were subsequently rewarded with a second goal from Donaldo who scored a neatly taken penalty. “Special Mention to our Young Goalkeeper Today, stepping up from the U18s to make his Debut in mens football” shared Coach Chris.

Should you feel enthused and want to know more about Omonia Youth FC, you can contact the club at [email protected], via the contact page on the club’s website www.omoniayouthfc.com, as well as following the club on twitter @OmoniaYouthFC and Instagram @omoniayouthfc1994.